Deadly mosque bombing foiled in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 25 2017, 10:22 am

A deadly plot by the anti-government armed militants to detonate explosives inside a mosque in northern Sar-e-Pul province has been foiled by the Afghan security forces.

According to the local government officials, the militants were looking to target the Friday prayers in Guzar Shahan mosque.

Provincial governor Mohammad Mohammad Zahir Wahdat said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device inside the mosque.

He said the suspect has been identified as Basir and was arrested by the security forces after he planted the IED in the mosque.

Wahdat further added that the Afghan security forces managed to detect and defuse the IED before the militants manage to detonate and a deadly terrorist attack plot was foiled.

Sar-e-Pul province has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime but the anti-government armed militants have increased their insurgency activities in this province during the recent years.

The anti-government armed militants including the Taliban insurgents frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

According to the UN mission in Afghanistan, it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

