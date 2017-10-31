Deadly mosque bombing foiled in Jalalabad city in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 12:14 pm

The Afghan security forces foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups to carry out a deadly bombing inside a mosque in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the security forces discovered two mortar rounds placed inside the mosque which is located in the 3rd police district of the city.

The statement further added that the mortar rounds were discovered and defused without any incident by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence.

According to the provincial government, the mortar rounds would cause massive casualties to the prayer participants had the militants manage to detonate them.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

In the meantime, the provincial government said the intelligence operatives also discovered and defused an improvised explosive device from the Rodat district of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have increased their insurgency activities in some districts of the province during the recent years.

However, the Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the IS and other insurgent groups in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also support the Afghan forces in their fight against the terrorist groups and often carry out airstrikes to suppress the insurgency of the terror groups.

The increased raids by the Afghan and US forces followed rampant activities by the IS and other groups to expand their insurgency in this key eastern province.

