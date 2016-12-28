Deadly Kabul attacks report targeting Shi’ites presented to NSC

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 28 2016, 4:49 pm

The National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSC) was presented a report on deadly attacks against Shi’ites in Kabul for which the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the NSC meeting was organized in the Presidential Palace and was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

A detailed report of the recent attacks against the Shi’ite minority was presented by the Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish.

The report was prepared by a commission which was established to investigate the recent attacks against the peaceful demonstration and sacred places where religious gatherings take place.

According to the report, the recent attacks targeting the Shi’ite minority were aimed at sparking a sectarian violence among different religious groups.

Calling for unity among different sects of the community, the meeting instructed the relevant institutions to take precautionary measures as per the findings of the report to prevent such attacks against the sacred places and gatherings in the future.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) presented its findings regarding the attack on a peaceful demonstration late in the month of October.

Hundreds of innocent civilians were killed or wounded in a series of attacks in capital Kabul for which the ISIS loyalists claimed responsibility.

The first attack took place on a peaceful demonstration in Deh Mazan area of the city and several other attacks followed on religious gatherings including a deadly attack on Kabul’s Shakhi shrine on the eve of Ashura and another attack on a mosque in west of Kabul city.

