Deadly explosion targets civilian vehicle in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 01 2017, 3:07 pm

A deadly explosion ripped through a civilian vehicle in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, leaving at least twelve people dead or wounded.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Friday in the vicinity of Achin district.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed that the seven people were killed and five others were wounded in the incident.

The statement further added the incident took place in Bandar Dara area of Achin after a pick up vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device planted on a roadside.

The local officials are blaming the ISIS terrorist group fighters for planting the IED.

However, the anti-government armed militants have not commented regarding the incident so far.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report late in April, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS