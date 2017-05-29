Deadly ending of a young boy and girl’s intimacy in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Mon May 29 2017, 11:04 am

The dead body of a young girl found from a container in Kabul has sent shockwaves as the security officials confirm that the young couple had locked themselves inside the container for some happy moments.

The security officials in Kabul police commandment said the girl had already died when a search operation resulted into the tracing of the two.

The Head of the Criminal Investigation Department Salim Almas confirmed on Sunday that the dead body of the girl was recovered from inside the container while the boy was in a state of coma.

Almas to BBC’s Afghanistan service that the couple had locked themselves inside the container and the girl died to the lack of oxygen while the boy is still in coma.

He said the bodies were recovered from Macroryan area of Kabul and an investigation is still underway regarding the incident.

The security officials are saying that the boy has been admitted in a hospital in Kabul and the body of the girl has been taken for forensic examination.

No further details have been given regarding the identities of the boy and the girl but reports suggest that the boy is the son of a member of the Afghan Parliament’s Lower House, Wolesi Jirga.

