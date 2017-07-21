Deadly clash erupts among ISIS militants and local residents in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 21 2017, 3:46 pm

A deadly clash erupted among the militants of ISIS terrorist group and local residents in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, leaving several people dead.

According to the local officials in Nangarhar, the incident took place on Thursday in the vicinity of Khogyani district of Nangarhar province.

The provincial government media office also confirmed the incident and said at least twenty four ISIS loyalists were killed during the clashes.

The statement further added that the clashes took place in Tangi, Anarkhel, and Sulaiman Khel areas of Khogyani.

The Taliban insurgents also intervened in the clash and arrested at least five ISIS militants and took place them to an unknown location, the statement added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The US forces in Afghanistan dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS hideouts in Achin districtlate in April this year that resulted into the elimination of the largest tunnels network of the terror group besides leaving nearly 100 ISIS militants dead, including some of their senior leaders.

