Deadly car bombing plot foiled in Kunduz city

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 12:27 pm

The Afghan security forces have foiled a deadly car bombing plot in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the Taliban insurgents were looking to detonate a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) in the 3rd police district of the city.

According to MoI, the attack plot was foiled by the Afghan police forces and the car bomb was defused, extracting 220 kg of explosives from the vehicle.

MoI further added that the Taliban insurgents were looking to carry out the attack to cover the deadly casualties the group’s fighters suffered during the recent operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The group launched numerous attack on Kudnuz city and managed to partially take control of the strategic Kunduz city last year.

However, the Taliban attack was repulsed although violence and clashes are still reported from some parts of the province as the Afghan forces are busy conducting clearance operations in the vicinity of Kunduz and its other districts.

