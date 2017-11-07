Deadly car bombing plot foiled in Kandahar city of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 8:06 pm

A deadly car bombing plot was foiled by the Afghan security forces in Kandahar city in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “Based on intelligence report, yesterday morning, General Command of Police Special Units carried out a security operation in Khosh Aab village, Daman district, southern Kandahar province.”

The statement further added “As a result, General Command of Police Special Units has seized a vehicle packed with explosives.”

According to MoI, the General Command of Police Special Units had prior information that a vehicle carrying explosives would enter the Kandahar city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Taliban insurgents have stepped up their insurgency activities in Kandahar province where the security situation had relatively improved during the recent years.

The growing insurgency in Kandahar comes amid deteriorating security situation in the key southern provinces including Helmand which lies close to Kandahar province.

Dozens of Afghan army personnel lost their lives or were wounded in a suicide attack on an army base in this province last month.

