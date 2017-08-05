Deadly car bombing plot foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 6:03 pm

A bid by the anti-government armed militant groups to carry out a car bomb attack in Kabul city has been foiled by the security forces.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said a vehicle packed with explosives has been seized and defused by the security forces before the militants manage to detonate it in the city.

No further details have been given regarding the exact location from where the car bomb seized and it is yet not clear where the militants were looking to detonate it.

NDS said more details regarding the operation will be released soon.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Taliban-led insurgency as well as insurgency led by the ISIS terrorist group has been rampant during the recent weeks in some of the key provinces and cities of the country.

Kabul city witnessed at two large attacks last week with one of the attacks carried out by the ISIS loyalists targeting the embassy of Iraq that resulted into the killing of two civil workers of the embassy while some others were wounded.

The Taliban group also carried out a suicide attack in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Thursday evening which left at least one NATO soldier dead along with two Afghan civilians while several others including NATO troops and Afghan civilians were wounded.

