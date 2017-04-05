Deadly car bombing plot foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 05 2017, 9:44 am

The Afghan security forces have foiled a deadly car bombing plot by the anti-government armed militant groups in capital Kabul.

The 101st Asmayee Zone in Kabul said a terrorist was arrested and Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was confiscated and defused by the militants manage to detonate it in the city.

The militants had planted two mortar rounds connecting them with a battery inside the vehicle which was discovered and seized from the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city.

The Afghan security forces had foiled a suicide attack in capital Kabul last week.

The 101st Asmayee Zone said last Tuesday that the security forces confiscated eight kilograms of explosives and ball bearings professionally packed for the attack.

The explosives were planted near the 15th block in Arzan Qeemat area in the vicinity of the 12th of the police district of the city.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as capital Kabul witnessed a number of deadly attacks during the recent months with the major attack carried out by the militants on main military hospital in Kabul.

At least fifty people were killed in the attack and dozens of others were wounded with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claiming responsibility for the incident.

