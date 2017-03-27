Deadly car bombing plot foiled by Afghan forces in Wardak

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 6:46 pm

A deadly car bombing plot was foiled by the Afghan security forces in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan after a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was discovered and defused.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “Based on intelligence report, yesterday morning, Afghan National Police carried out a security operation in Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak province.”

MoI further added that Afghan National Police has seized a vehicle packed with explosives during the operations..

According to MoI, Afghan National Police had prior information that a vehicle carrying explosives would enter the city.

“In a separate report, Afghan National Police detected a roadside bomb placed by enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan in the main road of the Tokhchi village, Bagram district of Parwan province,” MoI said, adding that the timely discovery of the explosives has foiled terror attacks and saved the city from an expected tragedy.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

The Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of the restive districts of Maidan Wardak province where they often carry out insurgency activities.

Roadside bombings, coordinated attacks, and target killings often take place in the restive districts as the group as accused of incurring more than 60 percent of the civilian casualties.

