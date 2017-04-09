Deadly car bombing foiled in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 09 2017, 11:11 am

A deadly car bombing plot was foiled by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was discovered from a house in Ghani Khel district.

The statement further added that the VBIED was prepared for an attack.

The potential target of the attack has not been ascertained so far and the VBIED has been seized amid growing pressures on anti-government armed militant groups in this province.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan conduct counter-terrorism operations against the ISIS militants and other insurgent groups in a bid to suppress their attempts to expand foothold in this province.

A US soldier lost his life during the counter-terrorism operations in this province late on Saturday.

The growing counter-terrorism operations by US forces based in Afghanistan follow a broader role given to them by the former US administration.

The broader role was granted to prevent the terrorist groups expand their foothold in this province, particularly the ISIS terrorist group which was attempting to expand foothold in Nangarhar and turn the province into their regional operational base.

