Deadly car bombing foiled in Lashkargah city in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 14 2016, 10:53 am

A deadly car bombing plot by the anti-government armed militant groups was foiled by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was confiscated from the vicinity of Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of Helmand.

The officials further added that the militants had planted around 150 kg of explosives in the vehicle.

According to the officials, the VBIED was discovered and seized in the 2nd police district of the city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants group has so far commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

A huge weapons cache belonging to the Taliban group was discovered and destroyed in this province last month as the group was looking to use the weapons for executing attacks against the Afghan forces.

The cache included 10 rocket launchers, 400 rifle grenades, 12 hand grenades, 54 BM-16 rockets, 200 PK machine gun bullets, 5 motorcycles, one radio handset and some amount of explosives.

