Deadly attacks foiled in Kabul city, suicide bombing vests, explosives seized: NDS

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 22 2016, 9:56 am

The Afghan intelligence operatives foiled a series of deadly attacks in capital Kabul by seizing some suicide bombing vests along with several other types of weapons and explosives.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the operatives of the agency seized at least three suicide bombing vests, six magnetic bombs, an improvised explosive device, six mobile sets to be used in explosions, six hand grenades, two remote controls, 70 rounds of pistol ammunition, and several other types of explosives.

NDS further added that the explosives and suicide vests were confiscated from the vicinity of 7th police district of the city and were defused.

According to NDS, the militants were looking to use the explosives for a series of deadly attacks in Kabul city.

No further details were given regarding the potential targets of the attacks.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militants have been attempting to stage attacks in key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent weeks.

A coordinated attack was launched on the guesthouse of an Afghan lawmaker late on Wednesday night that left several people dead or wounded.

