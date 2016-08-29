Deadly attack foiled in North of Afghanistan, 5 suicide bombers killed

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 29 2016, 7:15 pm

A deadly attack plot by the anti-government armed militants was foiled by the Afghan security forces in northern Parwan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said at least 5 suicide bombers were killed in connection to the attack plot by the Special Operations Forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces.

MoI further added that the 5 suicide bombers were among 13 militants killed during the operation conducted in Sia Gerd district of Parwan late on Sunday night.

The Afghan police forces confiscated 1 Dshk heavy machine gun, 1 rocket launcher, 1 PK machine gun, 3 Ak-47 rifles, 1 Improvised Explosive Device (IED), 3 communication sets, and some other heavy and light explosives from the militants, MoI added.

According to MoI, the local residents and security personnel did ot suffer any casualties during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Parwan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating and often carry out insurgency activities.

The latest attack plot in this province comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant across the country during the recent months, including the northern parts of the country.

The Taliban insurgents have been attempting to stage large attacks in key provinces and cities of the country since they announced their spring offensive earlier in April this year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS