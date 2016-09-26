Deadly attack foiled in Kabul, suicide bomber shot dead, car bomb seized

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 26 2016, 12:05 pm

A deadly suicide attack plot was thwarted in Kabul city earlier today after the Afghan security forces shot dead a would-be suicide bomber in the outskirts of the city.

According to the security sources, the bomber was shot dead in Hussain Khel village of Bagrami district as he was looking to ram a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) into an unknown target.

The sources further added that the would-be suicide bomber was identified by the security forces as he was pursuing his target.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive in mid-April this year.

The group has managed to carry out several deadly attacks in capital Kabul and other key provinces and parts of the country during the past recent months.

The last deadly attack by the militants was carried out earlier this month after a suicide bomber carried out a coordinated attack near the Ministry of Defense compound that left at least 41 dead and around 100 others wounded.

