Deadly attack foiled in Kabul, 4 would-be suicide bombers arrested

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 04 2016, 8:40 pm

A deadly suicide attack plot was foiled by the Afghan the Afghan security forces with the detention of a group of 4 would-be suicide bombers, the security officials said Sunday.

Kabul police chief General Abdul Rahman Rahimi said the 4 suspects were looking to carry out an attack in Kabul city.

He said the security forces confiscated suicide bombing vests and the suspects were too much tired as they were travelling with the vests carrying relatively more weight in their bodies.

Gen. Rahimi further added that the detained would-be bombers have confessed to their crime in the custody of the police forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive earlier in April this year.

The group has managed to carry out major attacks in key cities of the country since their spring offensive begun, including large attacks in Kabul city.

However the group has not managed to scale any large attack in the capital following a major attack on the American University late last month which claimed the lives of at least 13 people.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS