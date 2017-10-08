Deadly airstrike targets Taliban compound in Sar-e-Pul province

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 08 2017, 2:52 pm

A deadly airstrike targeted a compound of the Taliban insurgents in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, leaving several people dead or wounded.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike was carried out late on Saturday afternoon.

Provincial police chief Khalilullah Dastyar confirmed that a compound of the Taliban insurgents was targeted in Dara-e-Alf Safi area.

He said at least seven Taliban insurgents were killed in the airstrike and at least eleven others were wounded.

Dastyar further added that the airstrike was carried out as the Taliban insurgents were busy training their militants for an attack.

According to the police chief, the Taliban insurgents were using the compound as their main training facility in this province.

The Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in Sar-e-Pul province has started to deteriorate during the recent years amid rampant insurgency led by the Taliban and other insurgent groups.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group also conduct insurgency activities in some parts of the province.

However, the security officials are saying that the Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism and clearance operations to root out the militants from the province and other parts of the northern Afghanistan.

