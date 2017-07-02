Deadly airstrike target ISIS militants in Nangarhar, leaving several dead

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 4:39 pm

Several militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, were killed in three separate airstrikes conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said at least six ISIS militants were killed in an airstrike conducted in the vicinity of Tora Bora and Alef Khal areas of Pacher Agam district late on Saturday night.

The statement further added that several weapons, ammunitions, and explosive belonging to the terror group were also destroyed.

In another airstrike conducted in the vicinity of in Tangi area of Pekha in Achin district, at least five ISIS militants were killed, the statement added.

According to the local officials, the local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties in the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The ISIS loyalists have been attempting to expand their foothold and activities in certain districts of Nangarhar during the recent years as efforts are underway to eliminate the loyalists of the terror group from this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up airstrikes against the anti-government armed militants in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were increased particularly after the former US administration granted broader role to the US forces to resume counter-terrorism operations, a step that was taken after growing instability in the country, mainly due to the insurgency led by the Taliban and ISIS militants.

