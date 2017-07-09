Deadly airstrike target ISIS leaders in Jawzjan in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 09 2017, 12:45 pm

A deadly airstrike was carried out on the leaders of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Qosh Tapa district.

A statement by NDS said a total of five key leaders of the terror group were killed in the airstrike.

The statement further added that the ISIS leaders killed in the airstrike have been identified as Mullah Abdul Ahad, Qri Muhibullah, Damullah Sadruddin, Qarid Mawdood, and Faiz Mohamad.

Among those killed are one of the key leaders of the terror group, Qari Mawdood, who was in charge of the terror group’s financial affairs in Jawzjan.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in Jawzjan province has started to deteriorate during the recent years with the rampant insurgency led both the Taliban and ISIS militants.

At least 52 farmers were abducted by the militants believed to having links with the ISIS terrorist group in mid-February this year.

At least six employees of the International Committee of Red Cross were also shot dead by militants in this province during the same month.

Local officials said the ICRC employees were shot dead by ISIS loyalists and at least two of them were kidnapped.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS