Cuba’s revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies aged 90

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 10:30 am

The revolutionary leader of Cuba Fidel Castro has died at the age of 90, Cuban state television announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made by his brother and current President Cuba Raul Castro in the state television.

He ruled Cuba as a one-party state for almost half a century before handing over the powers to his brother Raul in 2008.

It was news that friends and foes had long dreaded and yearned for respectively with his supporters praising him as a man who had given Cuba back to the people.

However, his opponents accused him of brutally suppressing opposition.

The announcement regarding Fidel’s death was long expected, given the former president’s age and health problems.

According to reports, Fidel underwent an emergency intestinal surgery in 2006 with the Communist party of Cuba and state apparatus preparing for this moment since then.

Since transferring the power to his brother, Fidel wrote occasional columns for the party paper, Granma, and made very occasional public appearances – most recently at the 2016 Communist party congress – but otherwise remained invisible.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS