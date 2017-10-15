Couple shot dead over illicit sexual relations in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 11:41 am

A couple was shot dead by unknown armed men over alleged illicit sexual relations in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the incident took place recently in the vicinity of Shebarghan city, the provincial capital of Jawzjan province.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Reza Ghafoori confirmed the incident ad said the couple was shot dead by the armed men late on Saturday night.

He said the security forces have launched an investigation into the incident and a search operation has also been launched to arrest the perpetrators.

Ghafoori further added that no suspect has been arrested in connection to the horrific murder so far.

According to reports, the woman was a widow who was charged with illicit sexual relations with the brother of her husband.

In the meantime, the local residents have also confirmed that the woman and her brother-in-law were shot dead by unknown armed men over the illicit relations.

The latest involving the murder of the couple comes as there has been a sharp rise in the violence against women in several provinces of the country.

A woman was shot dead after she was accused of a similar crime in this province nearly two months ago.

The woman was reportedly shot dead by her brother who had accused her of having illicit relations with another man.

