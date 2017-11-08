Coordinated Taliban attack repulsed on police academy in Maidan Wardak

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 08 2017, 10:33 am

The Afghan security forces have repulsed a coordianted attack by the Taliban insurgents on a police academy in Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the police academy in Syedabad district late on Tuesday night.

Provincial governor Zondi Gul Zamani confirmed the incident and said several insurgents including suicide bombers attempted to storm the police academy in Dasht-e-Top area.

He said the Afghan forces repulsed the attack, inflicting heavy casualties to the assailants.

In the meantime, the security officials are saying that 15 Taliban insurgents including some suicide bombers were killed during the clashes.

The officials are saying that the security forces did not suffer any casualties.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Maidan Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in central parts of the country, located close to capital Kabul.

The anti-government armed militants are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities, mainly in the districts lying along the highway connecting Kabul with the southeastern and southern provinces.

