Coordinated Taliban attack repulsed in Kabul province

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 29 2017, 2:39 pm

A coordinated attack by the Taliban insurgents was repulsed by the Afghan security forces in capital Kabul province.

According to the security officials, the attack was launched late on Friday night in Sarobi district, located around 60km in east of Kabul city.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in a statement said at least six Taliban insurgents were killed and eleven others were wounded during the clashes with the security forces.

The statement further added that the attack was repulsed with the support of the artillery units of the Afghan army.

In the meantime, the 201st Silab Corps said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the Taliban insurgents was also discovered and defused during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in its latest report said 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were incurred anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

According to UNAMA, a total of 1,662 civilian deaths were confirmed between 1 January and 30 June of the year 2017 which shows an increase of two per cent on the same period last year.

