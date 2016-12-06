Coordinated Taliban attack foiled in Arghistan district of Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 06 2016, 3:04 pm

A coordinated attack by the Taliban militants was repulsed by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

Local officials said the attack was launched by scores of Taliban insurgents on Arghistan district which was repulsed after several hours of intense gun battle.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak confirmed the attack and said the Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties in the clash.

He said the Taliban militants suffered heavy casualties during the clash but did not provide further information regarding the exact number.

According to Khpolwak, an Afghan policeman also lost his life during the clash but other sources are saying that 3 policemen were killed.

The Taliban militants group has no commented regarding the incident so far.

This comes as scores of civilians were killed during a gun battle between the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents in Nish district last week.

Local security officials said, over 20 civilians were killed along with at least 29 militants during the 4-day clash in this district.

Provincial police spokesman Zia Durani said the Taliban insurgents were forced to leave the district after around 100 additional forces were deployed to the area.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS