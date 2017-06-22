Dozens killed, wounded in car bombing near a bank in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 22 2017, 12:08 pm

A a car bomb explosion took place close to a bank in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan earlier today, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

The incident has taken place close to the Kabul Bank branch in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of Helmand.

The provincial governor’s spokesman confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports indicate at least 15 people were killed in the attack.

He said more than 50 people were also wounded and there are fears that the casualties toll will climb as hundreds of people had gathered near the bank compound to collect their salaries.

In the meantime, the provincial public health officials said at least 29 people have been killed and nearly 50 others were wounded in the attack.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS