Contracts worth over 1.4 billion Afghanis approved by the government

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 18 2017, 9:03 am

The Afghan government has approved nine new contracts worth over 1.9 billion Afghanis during a meeting of the national procurement commission.

Chaired by president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the meeting was organized in the ARG Palace on Monday afternoon with the main contracts approved includes extension of the consultancy project for the design, preparation of documents, and feasibility study project of Doshi-Pul Khumri substation, expansion of Bamyan substation and installation of the new substation, transmission line of 220 kilo volts from Doshi to Bamyan, electricity distribution of 20 kv in Bamyan city, connective lines among the neighboring countries, and technical studies for the prepaid electricity meters.

Other projects approved during the meeting includes procurement of IT equipment for the ministry of urban development and housing, extension of leasing contract of four cranes for the ministry of finance, extension of the contract for the import of wheat from Uzbekistan.

The national procurement commission also approved contracts for the towers and walls of 203 and 205th corps of the Afghan national army, procurement of diesel for the Da Breshna Sherkat in Paktia, Khost, and Kandahar.

The contract for the maintenance of the generators of the compounds belonging to the ministry of defense was also approved by the commission.

