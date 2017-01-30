Contracts worth 7.4 billion AFN approved by Afghan government

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 30 2017, 12:45 pm

The Afghan government has approved contracts worth 7.4 billion AFN during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission.

Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the eight contracts were signed in the presence of the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said Mr. Sopko was invited to attend the meeting as an observer.

Congratulating the meeting participants for the improvement of Afghanistan’s rank in Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, President Ghani credited the improvement to the efforts of the National Procurement Committee and the National Procurement Administration.

The meeting approved eight contracts worth 7.4 billion AFN after they were reviewed based on some ministries’ recommendation.

NPC also returned 11 more contracts for further study to make sure they are technically in competence.

According to ARG Palace, the contracts approved by the commission include construction of water dams in Balkh and Samangan, reconstruction of water canal in Herat, Modification of Jabal Saraj road construction, installation of information technology equipment in Kabul University, Polytechnic university, Kabul medical faculty, Parwan and Wardak higher education institutes.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS