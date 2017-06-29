Contracts worth 4 billion Afghanis approved in NPC meeting chaired by Ghani

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 29 2017, 7:59 pm

The Afghan government has approved a total of twelve contracts worth around four billion Afghanis during a meeting of the national procurement commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting of the national procurement commission was organized in the presidential palace on Wednesday evening.

A statement by ARG Palace said the contracts approved during the meeting includes the economic and technical feasibility study for the new tunnels to be built in Salang, first phase construction of road having a length of 23 kilometers from Doshi to Bamyan, modification of the consulting project for the construction of substations in Bamyan, contract for the supply of pesticides for various agricultural projects, construction of agricultural farm in Enjil district of Herat, project for the provision of health services in Farah and Nimroz provinces.

Other contracts approved during the meeting includes procurement of fuel for the public protection forces and the security industry of the ministry of interior, extension of construction of agricultural farms project for Khas Pakh of Balkh and Kham Kalan of Parwan, and extension of the expenses of the governmental scholarships for Turkey, Malaysia, and India.

The presidential further added that the meeting also rejected the project for the procurement of the IT equipment for the ministry of labor, social affairs, and martyred and further decisions were taken that the project should be announced once again for the bidding.

