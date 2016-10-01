Contract signed for Kajaki dam 2nd phase to produce 151.5MW of electricity

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 12:25 pm

The contract for the second phase of Kajaki dam was signed during a ceremony in ARG Presidential Palace today to further develop the dam for producing 151.5 megawatt of electricity.

The development work of the second phase of Kajaki dam will be carried out by a Turkish-American firm.

The Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan said the development work will further expand the reservoir of the dam to 2.1 billion cubic meter and to generate 151.5 megawatt of electricity.

This comes as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan and a Turkish company for the extension of Kajaki hydropower dam earlier in July this year.

The contract for the extension of the dam was aimed at paving the way for the generation of 100 more megawatts of electricity in southern Helmand province of the country.

The Minister of Energy and Water Ali Ahmad Osmani said 150 megawatts of electricity would be produced in total with the completion of extension of the dam.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said earlier in March that work on key infrastructure projects including construction of water dams will start in accordance with the available resources.

During a meeting of the National Procurement Commission (NPC), President Ghani reviewed a report by the Ministry of Energy and Water regarding the construction of 29 large, medium and small water dams.

