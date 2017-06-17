Contract signed for design and plan of major Dar-ul-Aman administrative complex

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 17 2017, 12:57 pm

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor said Saturday that the new government complex for the ministries and other government institutions will be built in Dar-ul-Aman area covering hundreds of acres of land.

Minister Naderi informed regarding the plans for the construction of the new government complex during a ceremony held in ARG Presidential Palace.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Afghan government and a foreign firm for the design of the new government complex.

He said the firm, Khatib and Alami firm, will cooperate with the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, regarding the design of the new complex, assessment of the previous design, and preparation of the master plan for the complex.

Naderi further added that the design work and master plan of the new government complex will be completed over a period of two yeaers.

According to Minister Naderi, the firm will also assist with the skill building, particularly in transfer of knowledge and expertise to the personnel of the program for the construction of the government complex in Dar-ul-Aman Palace.

In the meantime, the contracting firm promised that the design work of the complex will be completed on time and emphasized that the new complex will result into the establishment of momentum for economic cycle in the country.

