Contract signed for Baghlan-Bamiyan road construction, Salang highway repair

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 11:45 am

The ministry of public works of Afghanistan signed a contract with a Chinese firm for the construction of road from Baghlan to Bamiyan province and repair work of Salang highway.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the contract was signed in the presence of Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Sunday evening.

The contract, Trans-Hindukosh project, was signed after the meeting of the economic council concluded in the Palace.

ARG Palace in its statement further added that the projects will be funded by the World Bank and the ministry of public works will implement the project through the Chinese firm.

The road from Baghlan to Bamiyan province will have a length of 152 kilometer while the repair of the highway of Salang along with the repair of the tunnel will also be performed by the same company.

The repair work of Salang tunnel and highway will cover a length of 86 kilometer.

According to ARG Palace, the construction of the road from Baghlan to Bamiyan will kick off in a month time.

