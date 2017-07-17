Construction of four townships approved for Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 17 2017, 9:32 am

The construction of four townships in eastern Nangarhar province has been approved by the ministry of urban development and housing of Afghanistan.

The plan was approved during a meeting between the provincial governor and the minister of urban development and housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, attended by several other high level provincial officials.

Nangarhar governor Gulab Mangal said the construction plan for four townships in Nangarhar was proposed to the ministry of urban development and housing, which was formally approved by the ministry and provincial officials.

He said the plan includes construction and expansion of Baharabad phase 3, Ghalai Obdal, Zarawar Zahid police academy lecturers township, and the Jalalabad city PD#4 township.

The housing development director Abdul Qahar Haidary said the housing issues of Nangarhar residents will be resolved by some extent with the construction of the townships.

The meeting was also attended by other high level ministry officials including deputy ministers of urban development and housing, head of the parliamentary commission for budget and finances, secretary of the provincial council, and acting mayor of Jalalabad city.

