Construction of Afghanistan’s largest embassy kicks off in Islamabad

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 20 2017, 2:39 pm

The construction work of the largest embassy compound of Afghanistan kicked off in Islamabad, the provincial capital of Pakistan.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said the construction for the new embassy compound was inaugurated during a special ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday on the eve of the 98th independence day of Afghanistan.

He said the new embassy compound will be built over an area of 16 acres in the diplomatic area of Islamabad city.

Zakhilwal further added that the plot belonged to the Afghan government since 1960 where the new embassy compound construction was inaugurated on 19th August, equivalent to the Independence of Afghanistan.

According to Ambassador Zakhilwal, the new embassy compound will be built over a period of two years and the construction work has been contracted by a Chinese firm.

He said with the completion of the new complex, the embassy compound of Afghanistan in Islamabad will become the largest embassy compound of Afghanistan in the world.

The Afghan Ambassador also added that the inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of the high level officials as well as guests from Afghanistan and Ambassador of Chinese and the envoys of the other countries based in Islamabad.

