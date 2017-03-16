Construction foundation for 1,400 apartments in Kabul to be laid in 60 days

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 16 2017, 11:08 am

The foundation for the construction of 1,400 apartments to be laid in capital Kabul jointly by Afghanistan and China within the next sixty days.

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi exchanged notes regarding the launch of the first phase of the project with the Chinese officials in Kabul today.

According to Minister Naderi, the construction of the first phase of the 10,000 housing units consisting 1,400 apartments will kick off in Dar-ul-Aman area of the city.

The government of China will fund the project which is estimated to cost 500 million Chinese Yuan, equivalent to $75 million.

The construction project will be awarded to a Chinese construction firm that will prefer to employ Afghan engineers and labours which will help the local job market.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said the second and third phases of the project will also be implemented in capital Kabul.

The cost of the second and third phases is also estimated to be around 500 million Chinese Yuan.

The Ministry says the remaining of the 10,000 housing units will be constructed in other provinces of the country.

The MUDH officials are saying that the housing units will be offered to the needy people and the government is considering a long term installment payments from the customers which will likely be around 20 years.

