Conflicting reports suggest release of Pakistani helicopter crew in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 12 2016, 8:35 am

conflicting reports have emerged regarding the release of the abducted crew members of a Pakistani helicopter which crash-landed in Logar province of Afghanistan last week.

According to the local media reports in Pakistan, the crew members, including 5 Pakistanis and a Russian national were relocated.

Geo News reported that the freed crew members were relocated to Pakistan but the Afghan authorities have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as officials in Foreign Office of Pakistan said Thursday that that the crew of a Punjab government helicopter that crash-landed in Afghanistan last week is safe and efforts for its rescue are continuing.

“As informed by the Afghan side, the crew members are safe,” FO spokesman Nafees Zakaria said at his weekly media briefing on Thursday.

The helicopter made an emergency landing in the restive Azra district of Logar province on 4th August.

The Pakistani authorities said the helicopter crashed while it was flying to Russia for maintenance and seven crew members, including a Russian navigator, were taken hostage by a group of militants.

Both Russian and Pakistani governments have been making efforts for the release of the hostages.

