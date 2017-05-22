Conflicting reports regarding Afghan police casualties in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Mon May 22 2017, 8:50 pm

The Afghan police forces have suffered casualties in an attack in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan amid conflicting reports that the policemen were killed in an insider attack.

Provincial police chief Aqa Noor Kintoz confirmed an attack took place in a check post on a highway in Sangin district.

He said at least three policemen lost their lives in the attack and three others were wounded.

In the meantime, another security official said at least eight policemen were killed in the attack which was carried out by one of the colleagues of the policemen.

The official further added that the assailant has managed to flee the area taking several weapons with him to join the Taliban insurgents.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carryout insurgency activities.

This comes as at least five policemen were killed in an insider attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan late on Thursday night.

According to the local officials, the policemen were initially poisoned by one of their comrades and were later shot dead.

