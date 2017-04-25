Complex war of intelligence underway in Afghanistan: Habibi

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 25 2017, 9:46 am

The former Minister of Defense General Abdullah Habibi says a complex war of intelligence is underway in Afghanistan.

Gen. Habibi made the remarks after appearing in a press following the approval of his resignation by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

He said he considered to step down so that the way is paved for the others to come, emphasizing that the youths of the country are strong and can tackle the threats posed by the insurgents and terrorist groups.

In the meantime, Gen. Qadam Shah Shaheem said the decision to step down was taken for the national interests of the country.

Gen. Shaheem further added that they were not forced to step down from their posts and emphasized that their resignation does not mean that they will stop serving the country.

The two senior defense officials promised that they will continue to serve and work with the defense forces of the country.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani today accepted the resignation of the two officials and approved major changes in the Afghan army commands.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the changes of the command were approved based on the recommendations for further improvement of the services, execution of the operations, and maintenance of peace and sovereignty.

The changes of the command covered key army corps in North, South, East and West of Afghanistan, a step that was taken following a deadly attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan army in Balkh province on Friday that left hundreds of people dead or wounded.

