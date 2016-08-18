By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 18 2016, 9:37 am

A prominent Pakistani politician and religious scholar Maulana Samiul Haq has said the communists would have occupied Pakistan had the Afghans not stopped them.

Samiul Haq who is considered as the father of the Taliban group made the remarks as the Pakistani authorities have stepped up crackdown on the Afghan refugees which he called a bad policy.

He was speaking at a meeting with elders of the Afghan refugees here, insisting that the act would render the sacrifices of Pakistanis meaningless.

“The forced repatriation and the law-enforcement agencies personnel’s harsh treatment of Afghan refugees would spoil the sacrifices Pakistanis rendered by hosting the Afghans during the last more than 30 years,” he was quoted as saying in a report by The News Internaitonal.

Samiul Haq further added that the Afghans laid down their lives to stop the invading forces of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan from intruding into and occupying other Islamic countries of the region.He said the communists would have occupied Pakistan had the Afghans not stopped them in Afghanistan.

He also claimed that the anti-Muslim powers wanted to pitch the Afghans and Pakistanis against each other.

Assuring the Afghan elders to take up the issue with the civil and military leadership in Pakistan, Samiul Haq asked the Ulema across the country to inform the people about the consequences of the policy of unfriendly attitude towards the Afghan refugees for peace in Pakistan and the region.

