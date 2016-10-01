Commandos likely killed in Afghan Air Force raid, coalition forces reject role

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 2:13 pm

The commandos of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces were likely killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) as the coalition forces rejected role in the raid.

A security source said the airstrike was likely conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Bala Bolok district that claimed lives of 5 commandos and a policeman.

“I can confirm that there were no U.S. airstrikes in Farah province in the last seven days,” a source in the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said.

Earlier a security official in Farah province said the commando forces were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in Afghanistan.

The alleged remark by the provincial security source came as the US forces conducted a US airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province last week, leaving at least 15 civilians dead.

The airstrike was conducted to eliminate the loyalists of the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) terrorist group operating in Nangarhar.

The US forces in Afghanistan slammed the loyalists of the terror group for using the civilians as shield and disguising in women’s dress in a bid to escape the raids.

The US forces in Afghanistan resumed airstrikes against the Taliban militants and ISIS loyalists earlier in this year after the Obama administration granted broader role to the US forces to target the militants amid deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

