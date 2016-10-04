Clashes underway in Helmand’s Khanshin amid reports of district fall

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 04 2016, 12:29 pm

Heavy clashes are underway in Khanshin district of southern Helmand province amid reports the control of the district has fallen to the Taliban insurgents.

A local official in Khanshin said the Taliban insurgents have captured some parts of the district during the clashes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A provincial council official also confirmed that most parts of the district have fallen to the control fo the Taliban insurgents.

The official further added that the Taliban insurgents are close to capture the control of the district administrative compound.

The Taliban insurgents launched a similar attack on Khanshin district late in the month of July this year which forced the Afghan forces to deploy more forces to repulse the Taliban attack.

The Taliban insurgents have long been attempting to seize full control of Helmand province as the Afghan officials are saying that the group is attempting to turn the province into its strategic compound.

The officials were earlier saying that the Taliban group is looking to shift the group’s leadership currently based in Quetta city of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the Afghan militant groups, including the notorious Haqqani terrorist network to use its soil for plotting and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan officials, the leadership councils of both the Taliban and the Haqqani network are based in Quetta and Peshawar cities of Pakistan.

