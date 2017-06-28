Clashes reported among the Taliban and ISIS militants in Nuristan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 28 2017, 9:54 pm

A gun battle erupted among the Taliban and ISIS militants in eastern Nuristan province of Afghanistan, leaving a number of people dead or wounded, the local officials said Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday in the vicinity of Wanat Waigal district of Nuristan.

The provincial governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports indicate at least one militant, ISIS loyalist, was killed and three others were wounded.

He said the three people wounded during the clash are believed to be civilians and there are fears of more clashes between the two sides as the house of a former Taliban commander has been cordoned off by the Taliban insurgents.

Clashes between the Taliban and ISIS loyalists are not rare in some remote provinces and districts of the country.

However, such incidents are rarely reported from the eastern Nuristan or Kunar provinces where fewer ISIS activities have been noted in the past.

Scores of militants from the both sides were killed and dozens were wounded in a similar incident in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan nearly two weeks ago.

