Clashes in Maidan Wardak province leaves 15 Taliban insurgents dead, wounded

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 21 2017, 11:56 am

At least fifteen Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded during the clashes in the central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the incident took place on Sunday in Syedabad district.

The statement further added that scores of Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the security posts, sparking clashes after the Afghan forces responded to the Taliban fire.

At least eight Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded during the clashes, the statement said, adding that a Rocket Propelled Grenade launcher, two of its rockets, and several other types of military equipment were confiscated by the security forces.

According to the provincial police commandment, a member of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces also sustained injuries during the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Maidan Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in central parts of the country, located close to capital Kabul.

The anti-government armed militants are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities, mainly in the districts lying along the highway connecting Kabul with the southeastern and southern provinces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS