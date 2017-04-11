Clashes among the Taliban and Afghan forces in Laghman province

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 2:51 pm

A clash broke out between the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Sarhadi Zwak confirmed that four Taliban insurgents were killed during the clashes.

In the meantime, the provincial government in a statement said at least seven Taliban insurgents were also critically wounded during the clashes and another insurgent was arrested.

The statement further added that the clashes broke out late on Monday evening as the Afghan forces were busy conducting counter-terrorism operations as well as eradicating the opium fields.

The operations were launched six days ago under the name of Almas-2 to clear the areas in the outskirts of the provincial capital of the insurgents.

According to the provincial government, the insurgent who was detained during the operations was looking to attack the provincial police commandment from a hidden location.

The detained insurgent is the brother of Mullah Jan who was arrested by the Afghan forces few days ago.

Laghman has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency in some parts of the province during the recent years.

