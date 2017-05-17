Coordinated attack on television station in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Wed May 17 2017, 10:38 am

Clashes ended near the provincial government compound and inside State Radio Television headquarters in eastern Nangarahr province of Afghanistan after three attackers were shot dead by the security forces.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed that the employees of the radio station have not suffered any casualties along with the civilians.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the attack was carried out by three militants and two of them were shot dead by the security forces during the initial hours of the attack.

The statement further added that the third militant was confined inside the compound and was later killed by the security forces.

At least one security guard of the radio station has been killed and sixteen workers of the station were wounded, the statement added.

The eyewitnesses are saying that the dead bodies of at least two militants are left in the area while the remaining militants have managed to enter the compound.

They are saying that several workers of the State Radio Television are trapped inside the compound as heavy gun battle is underway between the security forces and the assailants.

There are no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the incident so far.

