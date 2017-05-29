Clash over ice blocks leaves 4 dead in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon May 29 2017, 12:28 pm

At least four people were killed in a clash over ice blocks in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Monday.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said a woman is also among those killed after clash erupted among two families due to an argument over ice blocks.

Khogyani further added that the incident took place on Sunday in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar.

He said the family members of Mullah Raqeeb and Syed Mullah Jan exchanged fire following an argument over ice blocks in Lalmai area.

According to Khogyani, the four people killed during the clash belong to the families of MullahRaqeeb and Syed Mullah Jan.

He said three members of Mullah Raqeeb’s family were killed while a woman belonging to family of Syed Mullah Jan was among those killed.

Khogyani also added that the main perpetrators of the incident have managed to flee the area and a search operation is underway for their arrest.

The majority of deadly incidents among the families in remote districts and villages takes place due to the possession of illegal fire arms among the people which are mostly used during the arguments sparking enmities that last for years and claiming lives of dozens of people.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS