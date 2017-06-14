Clash in Kabul city leaves armed robber dead

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 14 2017, 12:10 pm

An armed robber was killed during a clash with the security forces in Kabul city on Tuesday afternoon, the security officials said Wednesday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials of the Kabul police commandment said the clash between the security forces and the armed robbers took place in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city.

The officials further added that the a group of armed robbers were attempting to loot the cash, jewelries, and other precious items from a house located in Parwan-3 area of Kabul city when the security forces intervened, resulting into armed clash between the two sides.

At least one of the robbers was killed during the clash and another one was arrested, the officials said, adding that the cash, jewelries, and other precious items stolen by the robbers were recovered and returned to its owner.

This comes as the criminal related incidents are on the rise, including armed robberies, burglaries, and kidnappings in the key cities of the countries, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The Kabul police commandment officials said Tuesday that a robber who had stolen more than 1.5 million Afghanis from a city resident was arrested by the security forces from the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city in Silo area.

