Clash in Kabul as top police official arrested over bribery

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 19 2017, 8:46 pm

A senior police official was arrested in Kabul by the security forces over bribery charges.

The police chief of Police District # 13 Hussain Dad was arrested by the operatives of the major crimes branch of the ministry of interior.

Sources privy of the development said Hussain Dad was arrested during an operation after he received AFN 50,000 in bribe.

The sources further added that a clash broke out during Hussain Dad’s arrest and two security personnel of the major crimes directorate were wounded.

This comes as the government has stepped up campaign against the corruption in line with its commitment to the international community to root out graft from the key government institutions.

A former senior General of the Ministry of Interior was jailed for 14 years over corruption by a special tribunal formed to try the officials accused of corruption.

General Abdul Wasi Raufi was found guilty of corruption by the special tribunal holding its first public trial earlier this month.

The tribunal chief Sher Aqa Munib said the court also awarded a fine of AFN 18,000 besides awarding a jail term of 14 years.

Gen. Raufi was found guilty of receiving $150,000 in bribe and was tried by the special tribunal.

The Afghanistan Attorney General Farid Hamidi informed regarding the first open corruption trial late last year, saying the first public corruption trial will be held to try the accused individuals involved in major criminal cases.

