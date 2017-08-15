Clash in Balkh airport leaves 2 dead during arrest of Asif Momand

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 15 2017, 9:47 am

A clash broke out in Balkh airport in northern Afghanistan during the arrest of the provincial council member Asif Momand.

Momand was arrested late on Monday night in Balkh international airport days after he had accused Ata Mohammad Noor of being involved in massive corruption.

The Balkh security chief Syed Kamal Sadat confirmed that Momand was arrested on Monday night and at least two of security guards were killed while two security personnel were wounded.

There are conflicting reports regarding the parties involved in the arrest of Momand as some officials are saying that he has been arrested by the forces belonging to Ata Mohammad Noor.

However, the Balkh governor spokesman Munir Farhad said Momand is accused of having role in the corruption and has been arrested on orders of the judicial institutions.

Another security official said clashes between the security forces and the guards of Momand broke out after he resisted to hand himself over for the extradition to Kabul.

The official further added that Momand’s arrest warrant was issued by the newly-appointed acting minister of interior for having role in the corruption.

