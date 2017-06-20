Clash among protesters and police in Kabul, casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 20 2017, 9:20 am

A clash broke out between the protesters and security forces in the early hours of Tuesday morning amid reports some protesters were killed or wounded during the clash.

The incident took place around 1 am local time after the security forces attempted to clear a tent set up by the protesters day ago.

The clash reportedly started after the protesters prevented the security forces to clear their tent and started hurling stones and resisting the security personnel through other means.

The protesters are claiming that one of them was killed and five others were wounded during the clash with the security forces.

The tents in Kabul were set up after the protests in Kabul turned violent earlier this month and several people were killed or wounded during the clashes.

The protests turned violent as the rally participants were attempting to get close to the presidential palace as they were demanding the resigning of the government leaders and security officials in the aftermath of the deadly bombings in Kabul city.

President Ghani earlier had said the blocking of the roads and causing disturbance to the public are not acceptable as he called for immediate clearing of the routes blocked by the protesters who have set up camps.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the administrative delegation of the Afghan parliament’s Lower House, Wolesi Jirga.

The Afghan lawmakers said peaceful protests and demonstrations are the right of the people but sit-in tents have created problems for the people and residents of Kabul city as they announced their support to the government of national unity for the implementation of law.

